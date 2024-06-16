Six Indian Boxers Heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics – Know Who They Are

The Indian boxing contingent for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics will feature six pugilists across the male and female divisions, representing the nation at this prestigious quadrennial event.

After losing one of the four quotas initially secured through the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, with Parveen Hooda losing her place owing to a doping violation, India's boxers made commendable strides at the second Boxing World Qualifiers in Bangkok. The event concluded with the Indian team securing three additional spots for the Summer Games, bringing the total number to six athletes.

Here is a look at the pugilists who earned their quotas and how they achieved that: