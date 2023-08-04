14-Year-Old Asian Games Bound Swimmer Fails Dope Test

A 14-year-old swimmer has returned positive diagnosis for a banned substance, 19-norandrosterone, according to the latest update by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The list of provisionally suspended athletes on NADA’s website, which was last updated on 1 August, features 36 athletes, including the 2009-born swimmer.

According to reports in Revsportz, the female swimmer was among the better performers at the National Swimming Champions, which took place in Hyderabad last year, whilst she also is a part of the 23-member contingent selected for the Asian Games by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI).