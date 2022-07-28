Explained: What's in the Anti-Doping Bill Recently Passed in Lok Sabha?

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 27 July, passed the National Anti-Doping Bill in an effort to put a halt to doping in sports.
This comes close on the heels of an incident in which five members of India's contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games failed their anti-doping tests.
The passage of the bill comes as a shot in the arm for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), which will have its powers enhanced should the bill pass in the Rajya Sabha and become law.
Doping is the practice of using banned performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) by athletes.
The aim of doping, as the name implies, is to increase one's ability to perform at an event. In broad terms, this is achieved through enhancing muscle mass, getting an artificial boost in energy ahead of a sporting event, reducing recovery time, and concealing the effects of other drugs.
The first official case of doping was reported during the 1904 Olympics, and has, since then, plagued the world of sports.
The bill aims to grant greater powers to the National Anti-Doping Agency to conduct investigations, searches, and seizures, and ensure the proper functioning of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).
In official terms, the NADA will have the power of "levying sanctions for anti-doping rule violations, the disciplinary procedures to be adopted and the powers of inspection, sample collection and sharing and free flow of information."
These provisions gain prominence amid a rising concern with regard to doping in India over the years.
The country was placed at the third position among nations with the most doping violations, as per a 2019 report by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Russia and Italy are the only two countries that surpassed India in this regard.
The bill also involves the restructuring of the NADA from a society to a statutory body. Accordingly, it will be led by a government-appointed director general.
Further, a National Board for Anti-Doping will also be created to make suggestions to the government to keep a check on the practice, and ensure compliance with global rules and regulations in this regard.
Amid a debate on the bill on Wednesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that it would promote sports and protect the interests of sportspersons in the country.
"The government is collaborating with IIT, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Education and Research, CSIR, National Forensic Science University and all other scientific agencies in the country so that we become world leaders in the coming years for Indian athletes," Thakur asserted.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari, meanwhile, said that the bill would prevent unnecessary litigation between sportspersons and the NADA, which currently does not have backing from the legislature.
He also highlighted the need to educate sportspersons regarding the pitfalls of doping.
Five anti-doping violations had taken place ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Jumper Aishwarya Babu, who was deemed to be one of India's prime contenders to win a medal in the games, failed her doping test during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships held last month.
Sprinter S Dhanalakshmi was also barred for allegedly using illegal chemical substances, which came to light after her test was carried out by the Athletics Integrity United (AIU). She was the country's only participant in the women's 100m race, and a member of the 400m relay team.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)