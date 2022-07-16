YSR Legacy: With Vijayamma’s Support, Will Sharmila Split Votes in Telangana?

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother Vijayalashmi, known as Vijayamma, has left YSRCP to join her daughter's YSR Telangana Party.
YS Vijayalakshmi has severed ties with the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh and moved to Telangana to support her daughter YS Sharmila’s YSR Telangana Party. Vijayamma, as she is popularly known, is the widow of former AP Chief Minister and Congress leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in 2009, and the mother of the current AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Will Vijayamma and her daughter make a difference in Telangana, a state where the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party are expected to lock horns in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections?
Vijayamma announced the unexpected decision to resign from the position of honourary president of YSRCP in the third plenary of the party held at Amaravati in the second week of July. She said at the plenary, “Now, it's time to stand with my daughter Sharmila who is striving to realise the dream of her father in Telangana through her party – YSR Telangana Party. I accomplished my task in Andhra and now I will have to focus on Telangana.”
Vijayamma and Sharmila were the ones who kept YSRCP together during tough times, to eventually see the party’s massive win in 2019 Assembly elections. Now that Sharmila has a party of her own that promises to bring back ‘Rajanna Rajyam,’ a welfare raj in her father’s name, in Telangana, will Vijayamma’s presence in the newly formed state make a difference?
Sharmila, who is currently on a padayatra has been telling her supporters, “As Rajanna Bidda (daughter of Rajasekhara Reddy) I promise you to bring in Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana.” Meanwhile, Vijayamma has already organised a YSR memorial meeting in Hyderabad to which her husband’s old political associates, cutting across party lines, were invited. This did rekindle the memory of Rajasekhara Reddy’s times.
But the political ambition of YS Sharmila and Vijayamma brings up two questions: What is the relevance of ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ in present day Telangana? Can Sharmila convince people of Telangana to support her despite her Andhra nativity?
The political narrative has radically changed in Telangana after the region which was once part of Andhra Pradesh became a state in 2014. Telangana regional sentiment has become the driving force for politics in Telangana now.
YSR, who hailed from Kadapa district of Rayalaseema region in AP, was killed in a chopper crash before the state's division. In Telangana, gallons of water have flown under the bridge since then casting a doubt on the fruitfulness of centering politics around YSR’s legacy. It had worked in AP, where Jagan Mohan Reddy and his mother gathered the masses to rally behind YSR’s name in 2019. But Telangana is not AP.
“Is Telangana KCR's (current Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao) jagir,” Rajasekhara Reddy had asked, when he was the CM, in AP. Later, after YSR’s demise, KCR led a spirited battle against his Rayalaseema affinity.
Syed Aminul Jafri, journalist and AIMIM MLC told The Quint, “After the emergence of Telangana as a separate state Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress with Andhra roots has been edged out from the state’s political space. Survival for Sharmila is questionable in Telangana politics in such a scenario.”
With Sharmila bringing YSR’s name back to the fore, the TRS has already struck one blow.
Sharmila also has been using her marital status to strike a chord in Telangana. Though she was born in Rayalaseema, as the second daughter of YSR, she is married to evangelist Anil Kumar who hails from Khammam.
“As a daughter-in-law of Telangana I have every right to enter state politics like anyone,” says Sharmila. Her party’s guiding principles equality, development based on self-reliance, and welfare, she added, at public meeting.
Another YSR voting block, Muslims, now support the TRS which is in alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. The Dalits too have been largely supporting the TRS in Telangana.
Assembly elections 2023 could be a tough contest for the ruling-Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which is currently facing the heat from the national clout of Bharatiya Janata Party, which plans to bank on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public appeal to win seats in Telangana. The Congress, the principal Opposition party in the state, too hopes to win back its lost clout in this election.
“See the route map of her padayatra. All the districts such as Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, and Khammam, which she will cover are Congress strongholds. It is a clear indication that Sharmila is aiming to cut into the Congress votes to benefit KCR,” analyst Raka Sudhakar opined. However, will Sharmila benefit the BJP, by cutting into TRS’ vote-base?
Given this, Nageswar asked, how Sharmila can bat for Telangana? YSRCP had won one Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats in Telangana in 2014 elections. But its elected leaders later joined the TRS.
Will Sharmila remain a marginal player or become politicaly relevant in Telangana? Assembly election 2023 alone can give clarity in this regard.
