What Does YS Sharmila’s Political Entry in Telangana Mean for Congress, TRS?

YSR was the first in AP to introduce the schemes of school fee reimbursement and Aryogyasri, which allowed people with limited financial means to get access to education and medical treatment in private institutions on state’s sponsorship.

He was also a close confidant of Sonia Gandhi. In 2004, United Progressive Alliance came back to power in the Centre, ending the first National Democratic Alliance rule, because YSR mustered 34 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Apart from the electoral and governance legacy of YSR, Sharmila also inherits the hold her father had in Rayalaseema, which is a backward region in the residual Andhra Pradesh. YSR was a Rayalaseema leader from Kadapa district.