Coal India To Import Fuel After 7 Years Amid Fear of Shortages: Report

State-run mining corporation Coal India will import fuel for the first time since 2015, a Power Ministry letter accessed by Reuters indicated on Saturday, 28 May.

Coal India will import the fuel for utilities amid looming fear of shortages, after India witnessed widespread power cuts last month.

"Coal India would import coal for blending on government-to-government (G2G) basis and supply ... to thermal power plants of state generators and independent power producers (IPPs)," the Power Ministry letter read, Reuters reported.

The letter was addressed to all utilities, top central and state energy officials, including the coal secretary and the chairman of Coal India Limited.