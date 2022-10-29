TRS MLAs Poaching Case: Remand Report Alleges ‘Conspiracy To Topple State Govt’

The remand report which Cyberabad Police submitted before the Telangana High Court on Friday, 28 October, not just details out the police operation to nab three people, who now stand accused of having attempted to bribe four TRS MLAs to join the BJP, but also has details of what the police claim to be an attempt to "topple the elected government of Telangana."

The three accused – Satish Sharma alias Ramachandra Bharati, K Nandakumar, and DPSKVN Simhayaji – allegedly offered bribe of Rs 250 crore and other incentives to TRS MLAs Pilot Rohith Reddy, Bheeram Harshavardhan Reddy, P Rega Kantha Rao, and Guvvala Balaraju.