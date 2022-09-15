BJP vs TRS vs Congress: Will Munugode Bypoll Decide BJP's Future in Telangana?

In Munugode, Nalgonda, the CPI(M) is weak, the Congress is in crisis and the TRS is on a safe bet. But the BJP will lose its much heralded momentum in Telangana if it loses the bypoll battle for which the stage is set.

Munugode Legislative Assembly bypoll, which is expected to be held in the months ahead, was made possible by the resignation of Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from his parent party – the Indian National Congress – in August 2022.

Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly after leaving the Congress and will contest to win back his Munugode seat. The Congress has fielded a woman candidate Palvai Sravanthi in the seat. She is the daughter of veteran Congress leader and five-time MLA Palvai Goverdhan Reddy. Meanwhile, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which has not yet fielded a candidate, is expected to exert all its might to wrest the seat from the sitting MLA.