'Operation Farmhouse': Accused Named Amit Shah, Offered Rs 250 Crore to TRS MLAs

The highly placed source further told The Quint, “There is video and audio evidence which corroborates that this huge sum of money was offered. It is shocking.” The evidence is expected to be released to the public later on Thursday, 27 October, the source said. Moreover, the source added, “The accused have said that they negotiated the deal on behalf of BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah.”

The controversy erupted on 26 October when Cyberabad Police conducted a search at a farmhouse located in Aziz Nagar in Hyderabad where the four MLAs allegedly met with the three accused persons – Satish Sharma, Nandakumar, and Simhayaji Swamy. It is being claimed that Satish Sharma hails from Delhi and Simhayaji is from Tirupati. On Thursday, Cyberabad Police registered an FIR booking all the three under IPC section for criminal conspiracy.