TRS MLAs Bribe Case: In Leaked Audio, Accused Assure 100 Cr & Amit Shah Meeting

Two purported audio clips of phone conversations over an alleged conspiracy to lure TRS MLAs to BJP and sabotage the state government surfaced in Hyderabad on Friday, 28 October.

In one of the clips, TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and two others, who now stand accused of luring TRS MLAs to BJP, are heard discussing the alleged plan. In another clip, a conversation between the three accused in the same case, that claims to be quoting Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's National Secre BL Santhosh, is heard.

In the purported clips, the accused are heard naming Shah and Santhosh to indicate the saffron party’s readiness to pay Rs 100 crore to MLA Rohith Reddy, and more to others. It is to be noted that The Quint has not independently verified the authenticity of the clips. The BJP had earlier clarified that the party is not connected with any of the accused.