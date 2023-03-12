'Thuramukham' Review: Rajeev Ravi & Nivin Pauly Mount a Strong Film on Communism

It’s always tricky to make heavily opinionated films for mainstream audiences because the movie has to register its ideologies with an authentic voice, knowing that not everyone will agree with them. Thuramukham (Harbour), I must say, is a bold attempt.

The film is the chronicle of the tragic event at Kerala's Mattancherry Harbour in 1953, where workers protested against the capitalists and fell prey to their bullets.

Featuring a talented star cast—Nivin Pauly, Nimisha Sajayan, Arjun Ashokan, Darshana Rajendran, and Poornima Indrajith—the period drama is an adaptation of BK Chidambaram’s yesteryear play titled the same and is scripted by the son of the playwright, Gopan Chidambaram.