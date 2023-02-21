A New Muslim Voice: Can AIMIM National Convention Help Owaisi's Party in 2024?

Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) website refers to the party’s role in national politics thus: “The Muslim League Kerala State Committee is the only Muslim community-catering organisation that has maintained a steady presence in the Indian parliament since its inception.”

Formed in 1948, IUML has so far had representatives in each Lok Sabha, except the second. However, the party has failed to represent the bulk of the Muslim population in the country as its presence has been limited to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Mumbai for a brief while.