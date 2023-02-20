'It's Concerning...': Miscreants Allegedly Attack AIMIM Leader Owaisi’s House

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that his residence in New Delhi was attacked on Sunday night, 19 February.

The vandalism: A bunch of miscreants threw stones that broke the windows of the house, the Lok Sabha MP alleged in a tweet.

He also posted a purported video showing the damages

Owaisi's domestic help reportedly informed him about the incident after his return from Jaipur

Why it matters: "It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone," Owaisi tweeted.