Asaduddin Owaisi Attack: Supreme Court Quashes High Court's Bail of The Accused

When asked whether the Respondent no. 2 would be apologetic for his acts, he has stated that he wouldn’t and had further given a message to the Petitioner by stating that, “I want to give him a message. Look, one should not have arrogance that no one can do any harm to them. He (Owaisi) should have knowledge of our history. Our former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi...they were very powerful people, had a lot of security. But when it’s time for you to meet God, there is no one who can save you."

Earlier, on 30 September, the SC had sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on the same.

The two accused, Sachin Sharma (aka Sachin Pandit), and Shubham Gujjar, were arrested on 3 February, hours after the alleged attempted shooting, and given bail by the Allahabad high court months later on 3 August. The Quint had visited Sachin at his residence later that month when he said: “There isn’t any power on earth which can make me apologise for what I did. I got many individual messages advising me to ask for forgiveness. But I said I cannot make any sacrifice with my self-respect. Even if they hang me. They can hang me today or later, I don’t care. There is no question of an apology."

The two accused were captured on a CCTV camera attempting to shoot at Owaisi at a toll plaza when the leader was returning to Delhi from Meerut after addressing a rally ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.