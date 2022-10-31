Telangana Withdraws General Consent to CBI: Which Other States Have Done It?

Mizoram:

Mizoram, in 2015, became the first state in recent times to withdraw general consent to the CBI. The state, which was ruled by the Congress at the time, had Lal Thanhawla as chief minister. Though the Mizo National Front (MNF) – an NDA ally – came to power in 2018, consent to the CBI was not restored.

Andhra Pradesh:

Andhra Pradesh showed a red flag to the CBI in 2018, when the state was ruled by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), with N Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister. The withdrawal of general consent was, reportedly, a political decision – the result of a rift between the ruling party and the BJP-led Centre owing to multiple Income Tax raids on prominent TDP MPs and leaders.

Consent was restored in the state after YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in 2019.

West Bengal:

Shortly after AP withdrew general consent to the CBI, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government followed suit. The Trinamool Congress chief had said, "What Chandrababu Naidu has done is absolutely right. The BJP is using the CBI and other agencies to pursue its own political interests and vendetta."