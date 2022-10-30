Amid MLA Poaching Row, Telangana Announces Revocation of General Consent to CBI

The Telangana government on Saturday, 29 October, informed the Hyderabad High Court that it had withdrawn the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state.

The decision was conveyed to the court by the Additional Advocate General in a case related to petitions filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gujjula Premendar Reddy, who had urged the court to order a CBI probe into the allegations that some men, allegedly belonging to his party, tried to "poach" legislators of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Reddy had said in court that the entire matter was a conspiracy by the K Chandrashekar Rao government to "defame" the BJP, NDTV reported.

During the hearing of the case, the AAG had told the court that the state government had withdrawn all general consents granted to the CBI in August itself.