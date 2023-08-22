BRS Names 115 Candidates for Telangana Assembly Polls: Here's Who Made the Cut

Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao at the release of the list of party candidates for the Assembly polls in Hyderabad on Monday, 21 August.
(Photo: PTI)
With the Telangana Assembly elections just around the corner, the ruling party of the state has released its first list of candidates.
The names of candidates who will be fielded in 115 out of the total 119 constituencies was announced by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday, 21 August.
The BRS candidates who will contest in Narsapur, Nampally, Goshamahal, and Jangaon seats hasn't been revealed yet.
Know more: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be contesting from two constituencies (Gajwel and Kamareddy) in the 2023 state Assembly elections.
Why it matters: The BRS (formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti) will be looking for a three-peat of its performances in the 2018 and 2014 Assembly polls. The party also has its eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, considering that it is expanding to other states such as Maharashtra.
In the fray: The candidate selection process of the Congress party's Telangana unit is still underway, with applications being accepted till 25 August.
Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, could see a tie-up with the incumbent party as KCR reiterated his friendship with Owaisi on Monday.
Look back: BRS had won a thumping majority in the 2018 Assembly polls, bagging 88 seats. The Congress, AIMIM, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 19, 7, and 2 seats respectively.
The 2018 polls were held after KCR resigned nine months before his term as chief minister ended.
No other party or alliance was able to claim a majority in the House and hence, state elections were held.
