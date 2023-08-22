BRS Names 115 Candidates for Telangana Assembly Polls: Here's Who Made the Cut

With the Telangana Assembly elections just around the corner, the ruling party of the state has released its first list of candidates.

The names of candidates who will be fielded in 115 out of the total 119 constituencies was announced by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday, 21 August.

The BRS candidates who will contest in Narsapur, Nampally, Goshamahal, and Jangaon seats hasn't been revealed yet.

Know more: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be contesting from two constituencies (Gajwel and Kamareddy) in the 2023 state Assembly elections.