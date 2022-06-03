Hyderabad: Men Offer Lift to 17-Year-Old Girl, Take Turns To Rape Her in Car

"BJP strongly condemns the horrendous incident of gang rape of a minor girl in Hyderabad. Out of the five perpetrators of this crime, one individual is alleged to be the son of an MIM MLA and another one minority chairman's son," the party has said in a statement.

The girl had initially not reported the incident to her family members. However, as she seemed to have sustained visible injuries to her neck in the assault, her family lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station.

Following this, the police on 31 May had booked a case for ‘outraging the modesty of a woman’ and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After the survivor reported the sexual assault to the medical officer, the charge of rape was added to the case.

A probe into the matter is underway. No arrests have been made so far.