Hyderabad: Men Offer Lift to 17-Year-Old Girl, Take Turns To Rape Her in Car

A group of young men allegedly raped a minor girl inside a Mercedes car in Hyderabad on Saturday, 28 May.
(Photo: Lijumol Joseph/Altered by The Quint)
The incident took place while the 17-year-old girl was returning from a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills.
The accused had offered to drop the girl home in their car, as per the police. While returning, the boys allegedly parked the car and took turns to commit rape.
"BJP strongly condemns the horrendous incident of gang rape of a minor girl in Hyderabad. Out of the five perpetrators of this crime, one individual is alleged to be the son of an MIM MLA and another one minority chairman's son," the party has said in a statement.
The girl had initially not reported the incident to her family members. However, as she seemed to have sustained visible injuries to her neck in the assault, her family lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station.
Following this, the police on 31 May had booked a case for ‘outraging the modesty of a woman’ and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After the survivor reported the sexual assault to the medical officer, the charge of rape was added to the case.
A probe into the matter is underway. No arrests have been made so far.
