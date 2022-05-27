Woman Stabbed Repeatedly on Busy Hyderabad Road, Incident Caught on CCTV Camera

The accused, who was the victim's neighbour, had been stalking her for more than a year, the woman's family said.
A 48-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in Telangana's Hyderabad by her alleged stalker, who was also reportedly her neighbour, in the city's Hafeez Baba Nagar area.

The incident, which was caught on a CCTV camera, showed the man attacking her from behind while she was crossing a busy road. Even though there were several people around, nobody intervened to save her.

The woman was identified as Syed Noor Bano, a widow. She was immediately shifted to the Owaisi Hospital after the incident, NDTV reported.

One of Bano's daughters said that the man had been stalking her mother and constantly harassing her, adding that the family had also filed a police complaint against him a year ago.
"He used to stalk mummy. We even complained once," Bano's daughter was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The police meanwhile said that they were attempting to find the man.

They also added that when the family had filed a complaint earlier, it was settled due to a compromise between the two parties.
(With inputs from NDTV.)

