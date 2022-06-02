Sakinaka Case: Accused Gets Death Sentence for Rape and Murder of Dalit Woman

A special court in Mumbai's Dindoshi on Thursday, 2 June, sentenced Mohan Chauhan, the 44-year old man accused of raping and killing a Dalit Woman in Sakinaka last year.

Special judge HC Shende convicted him on Monday under Sections 302 (murder), 376A (offence of rape and inflicting injury which causes death or causes the woman to be in a persistent vegetative state), 376 (2)(m) (causing grievous bodily harm or maims or disfigures or endangers the life of a woman while committing rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, The Indian Express reported.

Chauhan was sentenced to death on two counts.