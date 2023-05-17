Twin Hooch Tragedy in Tamil Nadu Highlights Ongoing Liquor Menace in the State

Tamil Nadu, a southern state in India, has been grappling with a long-standing problem of illicit alcohol production and distribution. In the latest incident, a hooch tragedy in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts has once again exposed the grave consequences of the illegal trade.

The consumption of the illicit liquor led to mass casualties, with the death toll rising to 19 on Tuesday, 16 May. The number of deaths due to the hooch tragedy in Marakkanam, Villapuram district, is 14, while in Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu district, the toll stands at 5, DT Next reported.

In a statement released on Monday, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu stated that 1,558 persons had been detained in the previous two days and 1,842 cases had been filed in relation to the two incidents. According to latest developments, case relating to deaths due to the consumption of illicit alcohol in the Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts has been transferred to CB-CID.