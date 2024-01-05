2 Dalit Farmers Summoned by ED, Case to be Dropped After Outrage: What Happened?

After widespread outrage, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly decided to close its case against two Dalit farmers from Tamil Nadu – 72-year-old Kannaiyan and his 66-year-old brother Krishnan – who were issued a summons in July 2023 under the charges of "money laundering."

Political parties and activists took to social media to condemn the six-month-old summons because it had mentioned the caste group that the elderly farmers belong to. The brothers are also engaged in a land dispute with a local BJP functionary.