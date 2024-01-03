ED Raids Hemant Soren's Aide, BJP Ups the Ante: What's Happening in Jharkhand?

According to ED sources to news agency IANS, the ED is now preparing to get a warrant from the court asking for Soren's arrest.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that if he was to be arrested, the ruling coalition may choose his wife Kalpana Soren as its new leader – and she may be sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of the state. The resignation of Sarfaraz Ahmed, the JMM MLA from Gandey, on 31 December, is being considered as part of a strategy to vacate a seat for Kalpana Soren to contest from (any non-MLA can be appointed as a leader of a coalition, but it is mandatory for them to become an MLA within six months).

As Jharkhand finds itself in a political turmoil, we explain what's happening in the state.