Kanugolu Under Scanner, Congress Poll Strategist's Offices in Hyderabad Raided

The Telangana police in Hyderabad have carried out raids on Congress's key poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on 13 December, 2022.

While the police have asserted that the raids were based on five individual complaints that they received recently, the Congress has accused the K Chandrashekhar Rao led Telangana government of political vendetta and has slammed the police for acting against democratic principles of the nation.