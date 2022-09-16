Speeding Car Mows Down Two Women in Chennai, Driver Arrested

The car was travelling at a speed of about 130 km.
Two women who were software professionals in Chennai lost their lives when a speeding car mowed them down on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) on Wednesday, 14 September.
The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and hit the two women who were crossing the road. Both the women were thrown away due to the impact and reportedly suffered serious head injuries. The driver has now been arrested.
The deceased S Lavanya, 23, and R Lakshmi, 23, worked as analysts at HCL State Street Service.
They were on their way back home, around 11.30 pm when a Honda City knocked them down, according to NDTV.
While Lakshmi died instantly on the spot, Lavanya succumbed at a hospital.
The OMR stretch is notorious for fatal accidents. Many say it lacks enough zebra crossings, forcing pedestrians to take risks and cross roads in the middle of traffic.
A senior police official told NDTV, "The highways department is lethargic about this. Either they ought to provide zebra crossings with signal safety or construct overhead bridges for pedestrians or erect barricades on the median. Now many cross the median putting their lives at risk."
(With inputs from The Times of India and NDTV.)