'Felt Suffocated, Had No Hope': Journalist Siddique Kappan on Life in Jail

You were incarcerated for 846 days in Uttar Pradesh jails. Could you describe to us what those days were like?

My first jail was a school in Mathura; it was a quarantine centre. It was actually a small classroom where at least 50 others were kept. I never dreamt that I would end up in a place like that. The idea that we have of a jail – what we have seen in movies – is completely different. In this classroom, there was no toilet, there was no such facility.

My family didn't know where I was, and I couldn't inform them. It was a terrible experience, those initial days.

It was 21 days later that I was taken to an actual jail – like how we see in the movies. And I felt suffocated. Because up until then, I was in Delhi working as a journalist, going around places. I used to report on the police, courts, and prisons. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, I was out and about reporting on migrant issues in Delhi.

I have had three different types of 'jail lives'. One, in that classroom in Mathura. I used to wake up early in the morning and stay up late in the night, just thinking about things. We used to get food twice a day – roti and dal. It was during those days that I thought about God the most. I used to think: why and how did I end up in jail? There was no one to talk to. There was nothing to say. There was no hope.

After that, I came to Mathura jail, and I was put in a quarantine barrack. All day long, we were inside that barrack. We used to get food at around 11 am and then at around 5 pm. Those are the only times we could step out.

There were no books to read, there was nothing.

From there, I was moved to the Lucknow jail after a year and two months. I had to undergo another 15-day quarantine. And there, too, we were locked up for 24 hours a day and could step out only for food.