Not Allowed to Speak in Malayalam, Asked About Pakistan: Siddique Kappan On Jail

Kappan said that the men, including the driver, were all taken to a police station for questioning. “They asked, “who is the journalist from Kerala?” I said it’s me. Then they began questioning me. “How many times have you been to Pakistan?” “How many times have you met Zakir Naik?” “Do you eat beef?”...I thought they would let me go after asking all this. But then officers from other agencies also showed up. They questioned us till early next morning,” said Kappan.

In the affidavit filed by the UP government, it said that Kappan and others “...were going to Hathras under the garb of Journalism with a very determined design to create a caste divide and disturb law and order situation were found carrying incriminating material.”

Kappan said that the police found and took away his laptop, notepad and phone. “Maybe they are calling that incriminating. I used to file my reports on that laptop.”

Kappan was subsequently taken to a school-turned-quarantine-centre-turned-temporary jail, where he spent the next 21 days. “There were no facilities there. There was no washroom. There was one bucket in a corner for us to relieve ourselves. There were at least 50 prisoners in that one room. If you want to go to the toilet, you have to convince the police. Then you might be allowed to go just once,” he said.