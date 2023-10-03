Over 60 in Police Custody After Communal Clashes in Shivamogga: What Happened?

Shivamogga Police said that 24 cases have been registered in connection with the clashes, which resulted in at least 12 people, including police personnel, getting injured.
(Photo: Screengrab)
A day after communal clashes erupted in Karnataka's Shivamogga on the evening of Sunday, 1 October, during an Eid Milad procession, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, 2 October, that over 60 people from the Hindu and Muslim communities were taken into custody over the incident.
Shivamogga Police said that 24 cases have been registered in connection with the clashes, which resulted in at least 12 people, including police personnel, getting injured, as per Deccan Herald.
What led to the clashes? During an Eid Milad procession in the Ragigudda-Shantinagar area in Shivamogga town, an altercation broke out allegedly over Tipu Sultan cutouts, in which the ruler of erstwhile Mysore is shown 'killing saffron-clad warriors', according to The Indian Express. Stones were pelted at houses, and vehicles were damaged in the clashes.
And then? The police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Ragigudda – and later, in the entire town. They resorted to a lathi charge, and also covered the cutouts with curtains, as per reports. Later, civic workers removed the said Tipu Sultan cutouts.
What did the government say? Speaking to the media on Monday, CM Siddaramaiah said, "In any religious event, it is wrong for others to pelt stones that disturb the religious procession. Our government will not tolerate such activities."
Deputy CM DK Shiavkumar also condemned the incident, saying: "We will take action against anyone who takes the law into their hands. We condemn such incidents, we want peace. The government is committed to taking action on all the culprits."
What did the BJP say? BJP MLA Channabasappa told the media on Monday that "outside elements" are responsible for the clashes. "Shivamogga has become a haven for those who want to spread terror," he said. The BJP also claimed the trigger point of the clashes was the Tipu Sultan cutouts.
