Why Are Karnataka Dalit Organisations Opposing RSS Camps in Schools?

Dalit organisations in Karnataka have put up a strong protest against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's training camps being held in residential schools in the state. Why?

This month the RSS started training camps in government-aided residential schools in three districts of Karnataka including Bidar, Uttara Kannada, and Kolar. The event which started on 9 October 2022, is taking place for a period of nine days and will end on 16 October 2022.