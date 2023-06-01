‘Respite for Tears of Kerala Nuns’: Bishop Franco’s Resignation Draws Cheers

At the Joint Christian Council's (JCC) meeting in Kerala’s Kochi, the mood was celebratory – with several elderly leaders of the organisation, which has been at the forefront of the four-year-long agitation against Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal, issuing statements cheering his resignation. Franco Mulakkal resigned from his position as Jalandhar Bishop on Thursday, 1 June, five years after a nun of Missionaries of Jesus accused him in 2018, of repeatedly raping her between 2014 and 2016.

Missionaries of Jesus is a celibate order for women that's governed by the Jalandhar diocese.

A senior leader of the JCC, Felix Pullodan, told The Quint, “We are hoping that this resignation will bring some respite to the tears of the sisters (nuns) who were wronged. The JCC, the survivor, and the nuns who support her will continue the fight till Franco Mulakkal is punished by the law.”

The JCC was the first organisation to come out in support of the survivor. The organisation platformed several nuns of Missionaries of Jesus who were in support of the survivor.