'I Feel Abandoned': Sister Lucy, Who Took on Bishop Franco, on Indefinite Fast

In 2018, Sister Lucy had taken part in a protest by nuns belonging to Missionaries of Jesus Congregation seeking the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal. A nun, belonging to the Missionaries of Jesus order, had accused Mulakkal of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 at a convent in Kottayam district.

She was expelled by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), under the Roman Catholic Church in May 2019, on charges of ‘violation of the vows of obedience and poverty.’

A court in 2021, however, allowed her to stay at the convent until the case regarding her eviction was decided.

"I openly supported the nuns who were deserted by the Catholic church. I support all the women congregations too. I joined the Sister in her pain and struggles which she faced then. Since I spoke against Bishop Franco, the FC congregation is targeting me. They are trying to throw me onto the streets," she said.

In January 2022, a Kerala court acquitted Bishop Mulakkal, saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.

In December 2019, Sister Lucy stirred up controversies with her 203-page Malayalam book, Karthavinte Namathil, which translates to ‘In the name of Christ’, with accounts of sexual abuse by priests, exploitation and illicit relationships within the church.

She also wrote about the ‘chauvinistic authority of the clergy’ and how many nuns had to give in to the ‘sexual desires' of the male clergy.