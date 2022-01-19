Bishop Franco Case: Why the Kottayam Court's Judgment Is Problematic

In her allegations, the survivor stated that the Bishop had raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. However, what followed was a harrowing experience both inside and outside the court for the survivor and the nuns who came out in support of her.

And the way the trial took place – with multiple witnesses brought forward by the prosecution who supported the survivor's testimony, Kerala Police's thorough investigation in the case – the final verdict outraged not only women activists but also the legal community, given the several loopholes in the judgment.

In today’s episode, we are going to take a look at the judgment, the reasoning the court gives for acquitting Bishop Franco Mulakkal, and why it is problematic.

Joining me today to unpack the verdict is Vakasha Sachdev, The Quint’s Legal Editor and Sister Lucy Kalappura, who had supported the survivor from the start.