Polling for 16 Rajya Sabha Seats Underway; AIMIM to Vote for Cong in Maharashtra

Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Updates
The polling contest for 16 seats in the Rajya Sabha, spanning across the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Haryana began at 9 am on Friday, 10 June. The voting is scheduled to end at 4 pm, with the counting expected to commence at 5 pm.
Six seats from Maharashtra, two from Haryana and five each from Rajasthan and Karnataka are at stake, and ahead of the polling, 41 candidates across 11 states have already been elected to the house unopposed.
Hours before voting, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) expressed their opposition to the BJP in Maharashtra, and said that it will vote in favour of the Congress candidate.
The polling exercise assumes significance ahead of the presidential elections slated to take place in July.
57 seats in the Rajya Sabha had fallen vacant earlier this year, with the highest number of vacancies, 11, in Uttar Pradesh
This was followed by six vacancies each in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, four each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar, three each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and Telangana, and one in Uttarakhand
Of the 57 vacant seats, 23 seats were held by the BJP and 8 were held by Congress
Political tensions remain high ahead of voting for the remaining members, with some parties having moved their MLAs to resorts to ward off horse-trading
Six candidates are in the fray in the Rajya Sabha elections from the state, necessitating a contest for the fourth seat.
Despite not having the adequate number of votes to win the fourth seat from the state Assembly, all the three political parties -- BJP, Congress and JD(S) -- have fielded candidates for the seat, forcing an election.
In light of allegations regarding efforts at horse-trading, the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, indicated on Thursday that special observers have been appointed to oversee the poll process which will be videographed.
Karnataka Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday asserted that all 3 BJP candidates will get elected from Karnataka.
"Even Siddaramaiah will think 2-3 times before voting for Congress, I think he will also vote for BJP. Anybody with value for democratic principles will never vote for Congress and JDS," he said, ANI reported.
He went on to say, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a leader of statesmanship. It is our honour to have such a political leader with no corruption background. Karnataka has benefitted because of her leadership."
Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said, "CT Ravi is BJP General secretary, so how did he enter Congress office?... This shows that CT Ravi went to meet Siddaramaiah for his cooperation in the victory of the BJP candidate."
Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh said, "Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has got numbers and strength. All the candidates from MVA are going to win. AIMIM and Samajwadi Party have always been with us. Everything has become clear today."
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cast his vote in Rajya Sabha election at Vidhana Soudha.
JD(S) MLAs including HD Kumaraswamy have arrived at Vidhana Soudha for Rajya Sabha elections.
Attacking Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying, "Today, before local media he (Siddaramaiah) has said that he didn't write to my MLAs. He had even tweeted the letter from his social media account. Now, he's denying what he said yesterday. This shows his double standards."
"We have confidence that we have 30-31 votes. K Srinivasa Gowda has expressed that he will vote for Congress. Now, let us see," he added.
In Maharashtra, there are seven candidates in the fray for six seats. The candidates include prominent leaders such as Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP), Praful Patel (NCP), Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena) and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress).
The sixth seat is likely to see a tight contest between BJP's Mahadik and Sena's Pawar.
The electors include 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 53 NCP MLAs, 44 Congress MLAs, 106 BJP MLAs, 3 Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLAs, 2 MLAs from Samajwadi party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti party, and one from MNS, CPI(M), PWP, Swabhimani Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Jansurajya Shakti party, Krantikari Shetkari Party.
Other than that, there are 13 independent legislators.
"These elections are forced and unnecessary," Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying in Jaipur, after he cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha polls.
"I appeal to Rashtriya Loktantrik Party to listen to their conscience and support the son of a farmer, Randeep Surjewala in Rajya Sabha elections," Congress' Divya Mahipal Maderna said.
"All four candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win. We have full support," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on polling day, news agency ANI quoted.
The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said that it will vote in favour of the Congress candidate in fray for the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra.
"To defeat BJP, our party AIMIM has decided to vote for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Our 2 AIMIM Maharashtra MLAs have been asked to vote for the Congress candidate Imran Pratapgarhi," Imtiaz Jaleel, AIMIM Maharashtra president said on Twitter.
Reacting to this, BJP legislator Atul Bhatkalkar referred to AIMIM as the "B team" of the ruling alliance.
