Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh Makes 'Hate Speech' at Hyderabad Ram Navami Rally

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday, 30 March, made yet another alleged 'hate speech' at Hyderabad's Mangalghat during a Ram Navami rally, which was rife with anti-Muslim rhetoric and calls for an 'Akhand Hindu Rashtra'.

The rally, jointly organised by Sri Ram Navami Utsav Committee and Sri Ram Yuva Sena, also saw portraits of Nathuram Godse, MK Gandhi's assassin, being waved by participants.

The Goshamahal MLA's appearance at the Ram Navami rally came on the same day that he was booked by Maharashtra's Dadar Police under Section 153A(I)(a) (promoting enmity between two groups) for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a Sakal Hindu Samaj rally in Mumbai on 29 January.