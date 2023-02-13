Consensus Before Karnataka Polls: Is DK Shivakumar-Siddaramaiah Rivalry Passé?

The BJY made the leaders move towards ignoring their differences because workers of the party had turned largely intolerant towards such discord, given the unifying mood of Rahul Gandhi’s march.

Besides, Mallikarjun Kharge’s ascent to the top post – national president – of the party too has played its part in bringing the leaders together, a national leader of the Congress told The Quint.

Kharge, who is a leader from Karnataka's Bidar, had told both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to prioritise the election campaign over individual political goals, a state leader of the party said.