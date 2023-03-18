BJP Infighting Surfaces in Karnataka: Can BS Yediyurappa Stay Relevant?

Speaking to The Quint about the infighting and Thursday's events, political analyst and Pro-Vice Chancellor of Jain University, Sandeep Shashtri, said, "For the first time Yediyurappa is facing a situation where though he is an important person in the campaign he is not leading it...He is not the CM face of the party."

Shastri added that how the BJP handles its infighting will play a key role in deciding whether the party wins or loses the polls.

He listed three large groups in the Karnataka BJP:

Those who vouch their loyalty to BJP's affiliated organisations – like the RSS and ABVP. Those who joined the party without working in the affiliated organisations. Those who joined the party from other parties recently – especially in 2019.

"All three are now positioning themselves for power within the party especially now that the ticket distribution is going to take place. Every group is flexing its muscles to make sure they are not left out of the process," he said.

Shashtri highlighted that the debate between "winnability" and the party's "core ideology" is already going on. "The factionalism is a byproduct of that debate," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Quint, BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik, said, "The party is poised to form the government in Karnataka on its strength. To achieve this, the entire team is going to work as a single unit – we don’t have differences. That doesn’t mean that there are no aspirants in different constituencies. There are aspirants which is natural in a political party, but we know how to sort that out."

Terming such protests and demands "normal," Karnik added, "He (Yediyurappa) is our tallest leader – not just for the party but in the entire state he is the most appreciated leader cutting across party lines. His ability to tour the entire state is our biggest strength."

On being asked if Thursday's showdown affect the Lingayat voters, Shashtri said: