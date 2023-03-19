'Millet Man' PV Satheesh, Founder of Deccan Development Society, Passes Away

PV Satheesh, the founder and executive director of Telangana-based agricultural NGO Deccan Development Society (DDS), passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday, 19 March.

The 78-year-old was undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness.

Fondly called the 'Telangana Millet Man', Satheesh played a vital role in conserving traditional crops and worked extensively with the Dalit women of Telangana's Zaheerabad region.

The Deccan Development Society's official handle tweeted about Satheesh's demise, saying, "For over four decades, he has worked tirelessly to lead the organisation to become an exemplary NGO by working with poor Dalit women to tackle hunger, malnutrition, social deprivation and ecological degradation."