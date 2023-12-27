Pro-Kannada Protests: 53 Arrested for Vandalising Signboards in Bengaluru

A day after thousands of pro-Kannada protesters flooded Ballari Road in Bengaluru demanding Kannada language signboards, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "We are not opposed to anyone holding protests but legal action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands."

The protesters belong to the pro-Kannada group called Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction).

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand on Thursday said that ten First Information Reports had been registered, and 53 people, including the president of a group 'Karnataka Rakshana Vedike', TA Narayana Gowda, were arrested, reported news agency IANS.

Know more:

The newly opened Phoenix Mall of Asia in the city was ground zero of the protests, the report said.

Traffic on the road leading to Kempegowda International Airport was tied up as a result of the rally.

The vandalism: Pro-Kannada protesters were reportedly seen: