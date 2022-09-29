PFI Ban: The Decimation of SIMI Has Clues About How the Centre May Deal With PFI

On 26 September 2001, India woke up to a ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), with the Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) declaring it an “unlawful association” under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act-1967 (UAPA).

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associated organisations under the amended UAPA on Wednesday, 28 September 2022, here’s a look at how the Vajpayee era ban affected SIMI, which was a radical Muslim students’ outfit that was accused of terrorism.