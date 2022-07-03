'Telangana Intelligence Officer Caught at Party Meeting': BJP's Allegation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Executive Council meeting in Hyderabad
(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
A senior leader of Telangana BJP on Sunday, 3 July, alleged that they caught an intelligence official taking pictures of draft resolution copies of the party's National Executive Council meeting's day's proceedings, being held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.
BJP former MLA N Indrasena Reddy alleged that the intelligence official who was caught by them was handed over to his senior officials, and it was ensured that the pictures he allegedly took were deleted.
He said the state government's attitude is not acceptable and they should not intrude on the privacy of others.
"Why should he (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) send (intelligence officials) like this? If there is anything he should deal with it directly," he further alleged. He demanded that the state government apologise for the incident.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of his party and India will become a "vishwa guru" (world leader).
He also said the BJP will end family rule in states like Telangana and West Bengal and also come to power in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha among other states which have so far remained out of the saffron party's reach.