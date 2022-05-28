2014 Photo Shared as Recent Photo of KCR Awarding Rs 50 Lakh to Nikhat Zareen

The photo is from 2014 and shows Nikhat Zareen being felicitated at Golconda fort, Telangana.
A photo showing boxer Nikhat Zareen holding a cheque and standing with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is being widely shared on social media platforms.
The claim states that the CM awarded Rs 50 lakh to Zareen after she clinched the gold medal at the 2022 Women’s World Boxing Championship on 19 May 2022.
However, we found that the photograph dates back to 2014 when the Telangana CM felicitated sportspersons during Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Telangana, and is not recent.
After Zareen clinched the gold at the world championships, Rao congratulated the boxer in a , saying that he was “delighted” by her win.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared to claim that Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao awarded a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to boxer Nikhat Zareen after she won the gold medal at the 2022 Women’s World Boxing Championship.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using keywords, we looked for reports on Zareen’s win and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s reaction.
We came across a issued by the chief minister's office, which stated that he had congratulated Zareen on her win.
However, it did not mention a cash award.
A by The Print also did not mention any prize money being awarded to the boxer by the chief minister.
Under the ‘Images’ tab on Google, we came across a Facebook shared by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi, dated 16 August 2014, which carried a similar photograph as seen in the claim.
The 2014 post has a similar photo.
Here, we came across an article by Deccan Chronicle, published on the same date, which noted that the Telangana CM had felicitated many sportspersons such as shooter Gagan Narang, badminton player Jwala Gutta, and boxer Nikhat Zareen at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Telangana.
The article noted that sportspersons were felicitated on 15 August, 2014.
We also found an by The Indian Express, where he thanked Rao and his daughter Kavitha – who is a member of the Telangana Legislative Council – for the financial assistance they had provided in 2014.
Clearly, a 2014 photo of boxer Nikhat Zareen being awarded Rs 50 lakh by Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao is being shared to claim that it shows the boxer receiving a monetary reward after her win at the 2022 World Boxing Championship.
