Election Commission to Meet Today, Will Ban on Political Rallies Continue?

The UP Chief Election Commissioner has announced that taking cognisance of the report presented by the Lucknow District Magistrate in view of the violation of COVID protocols on Friday 14 January at the Samajwadi Party office, the in-charge of the police station at Gautampalli, Dinesh Singh Bisht, is to be "suspended with immediate effect due to gross negligence in the discharge of duties."

The UP Police had on 14 January lodged a case against 2,000 to 2,500 Samajwadi Party activists for gathering at the party's office in violation of COVID-19 norms.