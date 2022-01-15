ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission to Meet Today, Will Ban on Political Rallies Continue?

The EC had banned all public rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till 15 January.

The Quint
Elections
The Election Commission will meet on Saturday, 15 January, to decide whether to extend the ban on public rallies and roadshows in five election-bound states in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The EC had banned all public rallies, roadshows, and corner meetings till 15 January in the five poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.

Assembly polls in the five states will be held in seven phases between 10 February and 7 March. Counting Day is on 10 March.

After Assembly at Samajwadi Party Office, FIR Against 2,500 for COVID Violations, Police In-Charge Suspended

The UP Chief Election Commissioner has announced that taking cognisance of the report presented by the Lucknow District Magistrate in view of the violation of COVID protocols on Friday 14 January at the Samajwadi Party office, the in-charge of the police station at Gautampalli, Dinesh Singh Bisht, is to be "suspended with immediate effect due to gross negligence in the discharge of duties."

The UP Police had on 14 January lodged a case against 2,000 to 2,500 Samajwadi Party activists for gathering at the party's office in violation of COVID-19 norms.

