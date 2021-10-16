Emotional Sasikala Pays Tribute to Former TN CM Jayalalithaa at Her Memorial

VK Sasikala, the former interim general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) visited former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina in Chennai on Saturday, 16 October.

This is her first visit to the memorial since she was released from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara prison after serving four years there in the disproportionate assets case.

Massive crowds were seen at the memorial as an emotional Sasikala offered floral tributes to her friend Jayalalitha. She also reportedly visited the memorials of AIADMK party founder MG Ramachandran and that of Dravidian leader CN Annadurai in Chennai.