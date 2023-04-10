Nandini vs Amul: Politics Over Milk Products Turns Sour in Karnataka

Seeing the outrage, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had clarified that “Nandini will always maintain its separate identity…The merger of Nandini into Amul is wrong imagination..."

However, the fears by locals and the Opposition were not unfounded. Amit Shah had announced in Sikkim in October 2022 that the process of forming a Multi-State Cooperative Society (MSCS) by merging Amul and five other cooperative societies had started, Mint reported.

Meanwhile, Jayen Mehta, managing director (MD) of GCMMF has now said, "For general trade, we will need to bring down price points. There is no such plan currently. And a modern trade entry of Amul in Bengaluru will happen only six months later," The Financial Express quoted him as saying.

Acknowledging the Twitter storm over Amul's entry, Mehta added that the brand is currently looking at e-commerce/quick commerce channels and not looking at general trade.