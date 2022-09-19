Twitter Calls Out Amul Advertisement For Being Regressive Towards Women

The Amul ad furthers the stereotype of an adarsh Indian woman. This thought process needs to retire because it's absolutely regressive and offensive.

And honestly, these marketing gimmicks of either portaying women as adarsh naaris or being overly sexualized to sell their products, need to stop.

The ad shows women working only in the kitchen, and that is how the brand celebrates the spirit of womanhood. Centering your whole campaign around women doing household chores is every more problematic.

Here are some reactions on Twitter: