Karnataka Elections: 'CM Post Comes Later, Party First' Says DK Shivakumar

"Chief Minisitership comes later, party first always," Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar told The Quint during his visit to New Delhi on 5 April.

"My first priority is to ensure that the party wins a majority in Karnataka. On the CM issue, I will abide by whatever party decides," he added.

On 5 April, DK Shivakumar held a closed door gathering with with a group of journalists at a five-star hotel in Delhi.

For close to three hours, DK Shivakumar, his brother - MP DK Suresh and Naresh Arora of DesignBoxed, the firm hired by Shivakumar - engaged with the journalists, who ranged from current and former editors to political bureau chiefs, beat reporters and anchors.

The discussions mostly focussed on the upcoming elections in Karnataka, the Congress' prospects, local dynamics and of course the big question - who will be chief minister if the Congress wins a majority in Karnataka?