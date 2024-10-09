The Terror of 'RB-X': More Demolitions in Hyderabad – This Time Along Musi River

Days after the Telangana government-backed Revenue Department marked Mohammad Baba's house for demolition with 'RB-X' using red paint, he and his family of 14 were evicted from the banks of Musi River.

A week earlier, a drone survey had revealed nearly 1,000 dwellings along the river as vulnerable to flooding. Following this, the revenue staff had gone on a massive operation to mark 'RB-X' (riverbed extreme) with stencil on houses close to the river. As many as 2,166 houses with tin roofs were identified – and notices were served to 1,600 houses to vacate immediately in the first phase. Out of that, over 200 houses were demolished.

Baba, a 52-year-old autorickshaw driver, who lived in Chaderghat's Shankar Nagar basti in Hyderabad, recalls,