'She Feared...': Kin of Hyderabad Woman Who Died by Suicide Amid HYDRAA Action

Set up by an executive order of the A Revanth Reddy-led Congress government on 19 July, HYDRAA is Telangana's single unified agency to tackle disaster management caused by illegal construction on lakebeds and government lands. In September, the government gave statutory backing and a range of powers to the agency to clean up these 'unauthorised' constructions within the core urban region in Hyderabad and three other adjoining districts up to Outer Ring Road.

Quoting Buchamma's family members, the Telangana Police told the media that she died by suicide on Friday, 27 September out of fear that the houses of her daughters may go the same way as the sheds that were pulled down by HYDRAA across the bumpy path in the lakebed that separated them.