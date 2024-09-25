17-Hour Demolition Drive in and Around Hyderabad: All-Powerful HYDRAA Stirs Row

Set up by an executive order of the A Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government on 19 July, HYDRAA is a single unified agency to tackle disaster management caused by reckless constructions.

It has been entrusted with the responsibility of demolishing illegal structures on lake beds, parks, layout open spaces, playgrounds, stormwater drains, land parcels, roads, carriageways, and footpaths within the core urban region of Telangana in Hyderabad and three other adjoining districts up to Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Since its formation in July, the controversial agency has demolished at least 262 buildings and structures – and resumed 111 acres – from alleged encroachers of lakes in and around Hyderabad.