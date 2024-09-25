17-Hour Demolition Drive in and Around Hyderabad: All-Powerful HYDRAA Stirs Row

advertisement
A year ago, 36-year-old Gandla Ramesh Kumar bought a shed near Nalla Cheruvu Lake in Hyderabad for Rs 45 lakh. The shed, where he ran a catering business, employed 50 workers.
"All of them have become homeless now," Kumar told The Quint after his shed was demolished in the recent 17-hour-long demolition drive undertaken by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).
At least 25 villas in Patelguda and three multi-storied buildings in Kishtareddipet under Ameenpur Municipality in Sangareddy district as well as 16 sheds constructed within the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zone of Nalla Cheruvu Lake were pulled down.
Another shed owner, Ravi Kumar, said he was unaware that the site was in an FTL and buffer zone when he purchased it with a loan of Rs 1 crore to run a flexi printing unit.
Set up by an executive order of the A Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government on 19 July, HYDRAA is a single unified agency to tackle disaster management caused by reckless constructions.
It has been entrusted with the responsibility of demolishing illegal structures on lake beds, parks, layout open spaces, playgrounds, stormwater drains, land parcels, roads, carriageways, and footpaths within the core urban region of Telangana in Hyderabad and three other adjoining districts up to Outer Ring Road (ORR).
Since its formation in July, the controversial agency has demolished at least 262 buildings and structures – and resumed 111 acres – from alleged encroachers of lakes in and around Hyderabad.
There are only 185 lakes in Hyderabad Metroplitan Development Agency (HMDA) limits as against 3,000-odd lakes during Nizam's rule. According to NRSC, the lakes could be traced in satellite images and Google Maps, but not found on ground.
The urban population of Hyderabad grew by 3.2 percent per annum, which was more than the national growth of 2 percent per annum, adding to the critical housing conditions in the city. The choking of drains with illegal constructions dried up outlets of rainwater, causing floods in slums, low-lying areas, and roads.
But the way HYDRAA has been operating has caused a stir in Telangana.
Arvind Susarla, Associate Professor at Centre for Regional Studies of University of Hyderabad, told The Quint,
The technical aspects are to be viewed from the standpoint of what is happening to the water bodies, he added.
Prominent lake activist Lubna Sarwath added:
"A line has to be drawn between people living in farmhouses and those who are there out of necessity. The former should be vacated first, but unfortunately, they had full assurance from authorities that they would not be disturbed," she told The Quint.
Defending HYDRAA, K Ashok Reddy, managing director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, told The Quint that the government aimed to construct stormwater lines and sewer lines separately to ensure hundred percent carrying capacity for both streams.
"Now, stormwater has entered into sewer lines and vice versa, leading to water popping up on roads and causing pools," he said.
In August, the Telangana High Court ordered an interim stay on the demolitions after the high-profile N-Convention Centre, owned by Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, was razed in Thammidikunta Lake near Jubilee Hills. However, the demolition was nearly completed before the court ordered the stay. The debris continues to remain at the site.
Refusing to stay the demolition of the farmhouse, the high court instructed HYDRAA to follow all due procedures before resorting to any action.
A similar case is currently pending before the Telangana High Court over the construction of an engineering and aeronautical college owned by Marri Laxman Reddy, son-in-law of BRS MLA Malla Reddy. This falls in the FTL of a tank at Dundigal.
In the light of the legal troubles questioning the legality of HYDRAA, the Telangana government on Friday, 20 September took the ordinance route – pending a formal legislation when the Assembly meets – to arm HYDRAA with statutory powers. In the absence of such powers, the agency was acting as a facilitator for municipal administration and irrigation departments apart from urban and local bodies to demolish the illegal structures.
The government also entrusted the powers vested under the Water, Land and Tree Act of Telangana, which regulates use and exploitation of water and land resources, to HYDRAA. It will function as any other government department in discharge of its duties in 27 urban and 51 rural local bodies within ORR.
Speaking to The Quint, a senior official said that the agency will take the help of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NRSC, and environmentalists to fix the FTL and buffer zones of lakes that had disappeared.
The government has also enabled HYDRAA to procure modern and heavy equipment like the high reach jaw crushers and rock breakers from private companies by inviting tenders before 27 September.
Tara, a domestic help whose shed with tin roof was demolished by HYDRAA in the FTL of Nalla Cheruvu Lake on Sunday, alleged to The Quint that officials landed at 5 am on Sunday to carry out the demolition "without any prior notice or information".
Pointing at villas in the FTL of the same lake, she said that only small houses constructed by poor like hers were targeted.
Reacting to her outburst, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said only vacant buildings were demolished after giving notices. The HYDRAA officials had surveyed constructions in the two villages with drones and asked the owners to leave by Sunday, he added.
He further told The Quint that the shed was being used for commercial purpose to run a food catering business.
Meanwhile, Kalyan, a building owner in Kishtareddipet, which saw demolition of three multi-storied buildings, told The Quint that he had bought 300 sq yd plot in a survey number earmarked for private patta lands.
The land regularisation scheme introduced under the previous government helped regularise all violations on payment of prescribed fee in urban and rural areas of Telangana.
Starting his career as a mason, Kalyan said he had saved every rupee to buy the plot and construct the now-demolished building.
(N Rahul has been a journalist for the last 35 years. He was previously Chief of Bureau, Hyderabad for The Hindu newspaper.)
