Old Video From China Falsely Linked to HYDRA Building Demolition in Hyderabad

A video of a building being demolished is going viral to claim that it shows multi-story building by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) in Kokapet, Hyderabad.
Some context: On Saturday, 28 September, HYDRA demolished a part of the 10-acre N-Convention Centre owned by popular actor Nagarjuna.
This project is situated in the Cyberabad area of Hyderabad.
The agency alleged that 1.12 acres of the structure encroached upon the Full Tank Level (FTL) or the buffer zone of the Thammidi Kunta Lake.
What's the truth?: Although there are some recent reports of HYDRA demolishing some structures in Kokapet , this video is unrelated to the said incident.
The viral video has been on the internet since October 2023 which predates the HYDRA building's establishment.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a YouTube video shared on 12 October 2023.
This predates the establishment of the HYDRA building, which commenced in July.
The title also suggested that this video is from China.
However, this video is flipped.
We also found the same video on a Chinese website called Bilibili which was shared on 25 April 2023.
HYDRA has reportedly reclaimed several acres of "encroached" land in and some illegal structures were also reportedly demolished by HYDRA in the Kokapet area of Hyderabad recently.
However, we did not find any report carrying this video linked to HYDRA demolition.
Conclusion: An old video from China showing a demolition of a building is being falsely linked to HYDRA.
